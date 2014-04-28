Sweden’s Meda reportedly gets raised bid from Mylan

Having formally rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from US generics group Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) earlier this month, Swedish drugmaker Meda (OMX: MEDA A) has now received an increased bid.
According to a report by the UK’s Financial Times on Saturday, Mylan has now come back with an all-stock offer of 145 Swedish kronor a share, valuing the Swedish firm at around $9 billion, and a 50% premium to Meda’s share price ahead of rumors suggesting the original US approach.
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