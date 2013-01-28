Sweden's Orexo in respiratory research accord with AstraZeneca

Swedish drug developer Orexo AB (STO: ORX) has entered into an agreement with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) regarding OX-CLI, a preclinical program for a potential novel treatment of respiratory diseases. Under this agreement, Orexo grants to AstraZeneca rights to conduct further preclinical research and evaluation of compounds in Orexo’s OX-CLI program.

AstraZeneca also has an option to acquire the compounds pertaining to the program subject to a full asset transfer agreement being executed by the parties, under which Orexo will receive development milestones and royalties on future revenues. Further financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.