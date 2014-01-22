Swedish company Dilaforette announces Sobi’s Christina Herder as new CEO

Swedish drug development company Dilaforette has named Christina Herder as its new chief executive.
Dilaforette is developing sevuparin, a proprietary polysaccharide-based drug, for treatment of hematological crisis in malaria as well as vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. The company said Dr Herder will bring more than 20 years of experience in product development and business development from the pharmaceutical industry.
“We are delighted that Christina is joining Dilaforette. Her expertise and experience will help us take the company forward to successful outcomes in malaria and sickle cell disease. I look forward to working with her over the next years”, says Robin Wright, Chairman of Dilaforette, which is a company in Karolinska Development's portfolio
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze