Swiss artificial intelligence firm gains rights to first candidate

Swiss drug discovery company Cureteq has in-licensed its first compound, from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).

The clinical stage company is using artificial intelligence to help develop innovative medicines, with a particular focus on oncology.

The deal with Merck gives the Zug-based company rights to M8891, a small molecule methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) blocker.