Swissmedic approves Amitiza for opioid-induced constipation

US biopharma firm Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SCMP) has received approval from Swissmedic, Switzerland’s Agency for Therapeutic Products, for Amitiza (lubiprostone) 24mcg for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic, non-cancer pain.

This is the second indication approved in Switzerland for Amitiza, which is also approved for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Opioid-based medicines are widely used in the management of chronic pain, with OIC being a common adverse effect of chronic opioid use.

OIC is characterized by infrequent and incomplete evacuation of stool, hard stool consistency, and straining associated with bowel movements. Scientific literature indicates that there are around 98,000 patients in Switzerland each year suffering from chronic non-cancer related pain, of which about 62,000 require treatment for OIC.