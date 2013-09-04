Syndax and Eddingpharm collaborate on entinostat

Privately-held US epigenetics firm Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Eddingpharm, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in China, have entered into a licensing, development and commercialization agreement that gives Eddingpharm exclusive rights to develop, market and sell entinostat in China and certain other Asian countries/regions.

Financial details of the accord were not disclosed but include milestone payments and royalties on future entinostat sales, the companies stated. Details of the agreement include:

• Eddingpharm receives exclusive rights to develop, market and sell entinostat in mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore;

• Eddingpharm receives rights to manufacture entinosta;

• Syndax will receive royalties on future entinostat sales;

• Eddingpharm may participate in entinostat's first three global Phase III registration trials;

• a joint development committee will oversee conduct of any trials;

• a joint commercialization committee will oversee marketing;

• Eddingpharm can explore further indications for entinostat in China; and

• all data will be shared by both companies for regulatory purposes.