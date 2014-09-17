Synergy Research Group debuts Ukraine Orange Paper

Synergy Research Group has debuted the Ukraine Orange Paper. The comprehensive report gives the best detail and analysis of the state of clinical trials in Ukraine.

Data was pulled from a variety of sources, including the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and the Food and Drug Administration, etc. The Ukraine Orange Paper will give readers actionable intelligence on clinical trials in the country.

The original Synergy Orange Paper is relied on by the local and international life science and business community involved in clinical trials in Russia since 2007. The Ukraine version will allow readers to compare current data with previous numbers to see year-over-year changes.