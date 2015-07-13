Synexus continues Eastern European expansion

UK-based patient recruitment specialist Synexus has continued its expansion across Eastern Europe by opening dedicated research centers in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania.
This brings the total to nine centers in Eastern Europe and 25 across Europe and Africa, which will provide the company’s clients in pharma and contract research organizations with an expanding pool of patients.
The large populations of these countries and their health care professionals are why they are particularly important to the clinical trials market.
