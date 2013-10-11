Thursday 8 January 2026

TAC views “pharma myths” around South Africa’s patent law reform

Pharmaceutical
11 October 2013

As the Fix the Patent Laws campaign gains traction and South Africa moves closer towards the kind of intellectual property reform that will vastly improve access to affordable medicines, a number of claims are being publicized by the pharmaceutical industry and their allies seeking to protect their business interests, according to the SA-based Treatment Action Campaign.

The purpose of this myth-buster is to clarify that adopting legal TRIPS safeguards will not only support public health efforts but also benefit local industry and economic development. The full myth-buster publication is available at: http://www.fixthepatentlaws.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/TAC_MythBuster_Patent_Reform.pdf.

The evidence highlights how South Africa’s current intellectual property system allows exploitation by foreign companies while impeding the growth of the country’s local industry. In addition, the paper highlights what it says are the flaws in pharma’s claim that protecting health in South Africa will inhibit the development of future medicines.

Big pharma has systematically evaded investing in needs driven innovation for neglected diseases and developing country disease burdens, while simultaneously forcing developing countries to uphold patents blocking access to life-saving medicines, the TAC states.

