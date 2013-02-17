Tackling opioid drug abuse through new delivery methods and post-marketing studies

The opioid pain management market will continue to evolve over the coming years with new products and post-marketing studies that aim to reduce the risk of abuse, states a new report by healthcare experts GBI Research.
The new report explores the future of abuse-resistant formulations, which have become a vital feature in today’s health care environment, due to the fact that patients experiencing moderate or severe pain are treated almost exclusively with opioid analgesics.
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