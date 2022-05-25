Tackling the gender pay gap the Icelandic way

An Expert View from Robert Wessman, chairman and chief executive at global pharmaceutical company Alvogen, and founder and chairman at biopharma specialist, Alvotech.
The gender pay gap is a live and pressing issue for our industry, perhaps now more than ever. Healthcare is in the top five industries with the widest adjusted median pay gap, according to the US Racial and Gender Pay Scorecard report 2022. This figure has not moved since last year, though it has reduced by 1.5% since 2015. Recent UK analysis shows that 95.7% of companies in the pharmaceutical sector pay their male employees more than their female employees. The challenge of building gender equity in the workplace is particularly urgent in the wake of the pandemic, as women across different industries have been pushed out of the workforce, exacerbating long-term issues.
Different businesses and countries adopt different approaches to building gender equality, and it is essential to exchange lessons and ideas on this journey. The experience of my native country, Iceland, could hold some fascinating lessons for global pharma firms looking to go further quicker on cutting the gender pay gap.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze