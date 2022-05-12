Sunday 11 January 2026

Taiho and Cullinan renegotiate rights to lung cancer candidate

12 May 2022
Tokyo’s Taiho Pharmaceutical, a business of Japanese drug major Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768), has agreed to buy part of Cullinan Oncology (Nasdaq: CGEM), thereby regaining rights to a candidate it  out-licensed in 2019.

Through acquiring the subsidiary Cullinan Pearl, Taiho will pick up rights to co-develop and co-commercialize the American firm’s lead program, CLN-081, in the USA.

Having previously sold rights to Cullinan, Taiho will now regain a license for exclusive worldwide ex-Japanese development and commercialization, paying $275 million upfront. Taiho will also agree to pay up to an additional $130 million tied to regulatory milestones in this indication.

