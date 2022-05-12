Taiho and Cullinan renegotiate rights to lung cancer candidate

Tokyo’s Taiho Pharmaceutical, a business of Japanese drug major Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768), has agreed to buy part of Cullinan Oncology (Nasdaq: CGEM), thereby regaining rights to a candidate it out-licensed in 2019.
Through acquiring the subsidiary Cullinan Pearl, Taiho will pick up rights to co-develop and co-commercialize the American firm’s lead program, CLN-081, in the USA.
Having previously sold rights to Cullinan, Taiho will now regain a license for exclusive worldwide ex-Japanese development and commercialization, paying $275 million upfront. Taiho will also agree to pay up to an additional $130 million tied to regulatory milestones in this indication.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
