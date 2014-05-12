Taiho Oncology’s TAS-102 shows good results in colorectal cancer

Japanese firm Taiho Oncology, a subsidiary of Otsuka (TYO: 4768), has released positive results from its global Phase III RECOURSE trial on its anticancer drug TAS-102 (trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride) in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Taiho said the trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating improvement in overall survival (OS) in patients with refractory mCRC whose disease had progressed after approved standard therapies.