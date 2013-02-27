Taiho Pharma files for approval of cancer drug TAS-102 in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka (TYO: 4768) says that it submitted an application for approval of the manufacture and marketing of the novel oral nucleoside antitumor agent TAS-102 (combination of trifluorothymidine [FTD] and tipiracil hydrochloride [TPI]) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Taiho Pharmaceutical is seeking approval of TAS-102 for the treatment of unresectable, advanced, recurrent colorectal cancer.
The application is based on the results of a Phase II clinical trial (Study 10040030) conducted at 20 facilities throughout Japan. It was a randomized, double-blind comparative study of TAS-102 and a placebo involving 172 patients with unresectable, advanced, recurrent colorectal cancer that was refractory to the standard chemotherapy of at least two or more regimens containing fluoropyrimidine, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin.
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