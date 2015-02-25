Takeda acquires 13 products from Turkish company Neutec

Takeda GmbH, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has signed an agreement to obtain a portfolio of 13 products from Turkish pharma company Neutec.

The acquisition comprises products across gastroenterology, respiratory, metabolic and musculoskeletal indications, from Toplam Kalite, a group company of Neutec in Turkey. It is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2015.