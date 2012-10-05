Takeda acquires vaccine maker LigoCyte; signs multi-drug discovery deal with Advinus

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it is to acquire privately-held US vaccine producer LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals for an upfront payment of $60 million, with future contingent consideration based on the progress of development projects. LigoCyte lead product is a vaccine to prevent norovirus gastroenteritis which is in Phase I/II of clinical development.

“Takeda’s acquisition of LigoCyte is a major step forward in the expansion of Takeda’s vaccine business, and a demonstration of Takeda’s dedication to preventing illness in children and adults around the world,” said Rajeev Venkayya, executive vice president of Takeda’s Vaccine Business Division (VBD), which was launched in January 2012 (The Pharma Letter December 8, 2011). “Norovirus is the most common cause of outbreaks of gastroenteritis and foodborne illness in the USA, and is responsible for 200,000 deaths each year, most of them in developing countries. With the only norovirus vaccine in clinical trials today, Takeda will be in a position to change this picture,” he added.

LigoCyte is focused on the development of innovative vaccine products based on its proprietary virus-like particle platform (VLP) technology. LigoCyte’s lead product, the norovirus vaccine, uses VLP technology which enables the production of vaccines designed to cover multiple genetic varieties (or “strains”) of norovirus. The vaccine candidate has been shown to confer protection in an initial human challenge trial. Approval for the vaccine will be sought in the USA, Europe and other countries based on disease burden. In addition, LigoCyte has initiated preclinical development of vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and rotavirus.