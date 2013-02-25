Takeda and Affymax recall all lots of anemia drug Omontys

US drugmaker Affymax (Nasdaq: AFFY) and its licensee, Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), said on Sunday that they have decided to voluntarily recall all lots of Omontys (peginesatide) Injection to the user level as a result of new post-marketing reports regarding serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening or fatal.
The companies say they have been working actively with the US Food and Drug Administration, which approved the drug last year for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (The Pharma Letter March 28, 2012), adding that the agency has indicated its agreement with this decision.
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