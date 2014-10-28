Takeda and Lilly’s fine is reduced in Actos case

A US district court has reduced the damages to be paid by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) by nearly 99%.
Earlier this year the drugmakers failed in their attempt to overturn a combined $9 billion punitive damage award by a US jury for hiding alleged cancer risks associated with their diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone).
However, Judge Rebecca Doherty reduced the punitive damage award from $6 billion against Takeda and $3 billion against Eli Lilly to $27.65 million against Takeda and $9.22 million against Eli Lilly. Compensatory damages were previously reduced from $1.475 million to $1.27 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze