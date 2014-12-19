Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has appointed Andy Plump as corporate officer and chief medical and scientific officer designate.
He will lead Takeda’s global research and development operations, and replaces Tachi Yamada, who will remain CMSO and assist in the transition of leadership until June 2015.
Christophe Weber, president and chief operating officer of Takeda, said: “I am fully confident that Andy, with his deep experience in drug discovery and development and his past work in areas directly relevant to Takeda, w Saveill sustain and enhance our best-in-class R&D enterprise. Andy has a deep passion for leveraging breakthroughs in science to improve patients’ lives, which is in line with Takeda’s mission and fully reflects our core values of Takeda-ism.”
