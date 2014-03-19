Takeda appoints Giles Platford as Head of Emerging Markets

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced the appointment of Giles Platford as Head of Commercial Operations, Emerging Markets, reporting to Christophe Weber, Chief Operating Officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as of April 1.

In this role Mr Platford will be responsible for leading the continued expansion of Takeda's commercial activities in this region, which comprises Russia-CIS, Latin America, Middle East/Africa and South Asia.