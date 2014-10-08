Takeda appoints John Boslego as senior vice president of its global vaccine business unit

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has appointed John Boslego as senior vice president and head of development for the company’s global vaccine business unit.

He succeeds Ralf Clemens, who has been in the role since Takeda launched its vaccine business division in January 2012.

Dr Boslego will be responsible for accelerating global vaccine development activities within Takeda and will focus on lead development programs for dengue, norovirus and seasonal influenza. He brings with him more than 40 years’ experience in vaccine clinical research and development, most recently as director of the vaccine development global program at PATH. Prior to this he served as executive director of biologics clinical research at Merck & Co where he directed a global team responsible for the successful development and licensing of a portfolio including hemophilius influenzae type b conjugate vaccine and the first HPV vaccine.