Takeda called on to take corrective action over Alinamin-F5 marketing and manufacturing

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) revealed it has received an Order for Corrective Action regarding the manufacturing and marketing of AlinaminL-F5 Injection, a vitamin E-fortified B1, B2 and B12 product, from the Osaka Prefectural government, citing a violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act associated with the voluntary recall of Lot H123 of the product.
Also, the manufacturing site of this product, the Osaka plant (located in Izumisano City) of Nihon Pharmaceutical, a contract manufacturer and subsidiary of Takeda, received the order for temporary suspension of its operations from the Osaka Prefectural Government for the period of 12 days from February 14 to February 25.
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