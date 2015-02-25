Takeda consolidates business in Singapore, opening new office

Japanese drug major Takeda (TYO: 4502) has opened its new office in Biopolis, Singapore. The space will host its emerging market business unit headquarters, the Takeda development center for Asia and its vaccine business unit.

It aims to enhance efficiencies and enable Takeda to better understand and meet the needs of Asian customers by consolidating and streamlining Singapore operations.

The vaccine business unit based in Singapore hosts a laboratory for analytics and development of vaccines to protect against infectious diseases in the region. The dengue fever vaccine currently in development will soon enter Phase III trials.