Friday 9 January 2026

Takeda files for brentuximab vedotin approval in Japan; sanctioned by JPMA

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2013

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and its oncology subsidiary Millennium have submitted a new drug application to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for brentuximab vedotin for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD30 positive Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed or refractory CD30 positive anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Millennium are jointly developing brentuximab vedotin, which the former already markets in the USA and has recently gained approval in Canada (the two territories for which it has commercialization rights) under the trade name Adcetris.

The Japanese submission was made based on a pivotal Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of brentuximab vedotin conducted in Japan by Takeda Bio Development Center, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30 positive HL and relapsed or refractory CD30 positive systemic ALCL. Results from this clinical trial will be presented at a future medical meeting. Data from two global pivotal Phase II clinical trials were also used to support the new drug application in Japan. In March 2012, the MHLW granted brentuximab vedotin orphan product designations for the treatment of patients with HL and ALCL in Japan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze