Takeda finalizes 9.6 billion-euro buy of Nycomed and names new CEO

With the completion of all regulatory and competition authority investigations, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it has now finalized its acquisition of independent Swiss pharma company Nycomed for 9.6 billion euros ($12.98 billion) - first announced in the spring (The Pharma Letter May 19) - on a cash-free, debt-free basis and made Nycomed a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda effective the same day.

It also revealed that Frank Morich has been named chief executive of Nycomed in addition to his current role as executive vice president, International Operations (Americas/Europe), Takeda Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

New business will add 2.8 billion revenues