Takeda further expands presence in Latin America

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), through its Switzerland-based international subsidiary, announced further expansion of its presence in Latin America with the launch of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Peru. Takeda Peru will be headquartered in Lima and will be responsible for the sales and marketing of Takeda's products in that country.

Takeda says it is building a leading position in Latin America. It has a direct presence in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and now Peru, and is looking at opportunities to further expand its footprint in the region.

According to IMS Market Prognosis, pharmaceutical sales in those countries totaled $60 billion in 2012 and are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.5% between 2013 and 2017. Takeda plans to outgrow the market over the same period.