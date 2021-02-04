Takeda keeps ticking over as 'pivotal milestones' loom ahead

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has reported revenue for its first three quarters of the financial year that slipped below the previous year’s levels, but profits that soared.

Takeda’s financial year runs from April to March, and revenue for the nine months from April was 2,427.5 billion yen ($23.05 billion), a decrease of 3.6%, while operating profit rose by nearly 121% to 358.7 billion yen.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business modelThe company held its full-year operating profit forecast steady at 434 billion yen, where Refinitiv analysts had predicted 512.5 billion yen.