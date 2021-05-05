Takeda launches production of blood cancer drug in Russia

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has officially launched full-cycle production of its Ninlaro (ixazomib) – a drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma - at its Russian plant in the Yaroslavl region, according to the company.

Yaroslavl has become a second global site of the company where the production of finished dosage forms of ixazomib, a will take place and the first in Russia.

So far, the Commission of the Ministry of Health of Russia has recommended the inclusion of ixazomib in the federal program of high-cost nosologies (VZN).