Takeda motesanib fails to meet primary endpoint in Ph III NSCLC study

In a second research negative this month, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has today reported disappointing results with its lung cancer drug candidate motesanib (AMG 706).
Takeda announced that the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) was not met in the Phase III MONET-A study of patients with stage IV non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were randomized to treatment with investigational motesanib in combination with paclitaxel and carboplatin compared to placebo in combination with paclitaxel and carboplatin.
As a result, Takeda has elected to terminate the MONET-A trial, and will report on the full trial results once available. Motesanib is an investigational, orally administered small molecule antagonist of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1, 2 and 3, platelet driven growth factor receptors and stem cell factor receptor.
