Takeda non-core assets sale in Latin America

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has entered into an agreement to divest a selection of non-core products from the company’s portfolio sold in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and other countries in Central America and the Caribbean that make up the South Cone, Andean Region, Mexico and Central America and Caribbean regions (SAM) in its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit (GEM BU) to Uruguay-headquartered Adium Pharma, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but the portfolio to be divested includes five non-core products mostly prescription gastroenterology assets:
Pantoprazole, Alevian, Dexlansoprazole, Riopan, Faktu. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until then, Takeda remains the owner of these products and is responsible for ensuring patient access to them.
“We are confident that Adium is well-positioned to guarantee patients’ continuous access to the products subject to this transaction,” said Ricardo Marek, president of Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets (GEM) Business Unit (BU). “The strategy adopted by our GEM BU contributes to accelerate patients’ sustainable access to innovation. Through this divestment, we will have a greater ability to focus on strengthening our efforts in key therapeutic to meet the needs of patients living with a serious or rare disease. Furthermore, it helps Takeda achieve our ambition to become a global, value-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader,” he added.
