Takeda partners with Monash University on gastrointestinal research

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has entered into a research partnership with the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, to tackle gastrointestinal diseases.
Funding from Takeda will enable MIPS scientists to work with Takeda staff in researching the mechanisms underlying diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal pain and severe constipation, and develop new approaches for their treatment.
Nigel Bunnett, deputy director of MIPS, said: “There is no cure for many gastrointestinal diseases and current treatments are either inadequate or have major side-effects. If we can understand the mechanisms that trigger these diseases we can go on to develop effective drugs to treat them. Monash possesses the expertise, technology and materials at its research facilities necessary to conduct drug discovery, research and preclinical pharmaceutical development activities into gastrointestinal diseases.”
