Takeda pauses TAK-994 clinical studies due to safety glitch

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) saw its shares fall 6.4% to 3,340 yen this morning, after it revealed that a safety signal has emerged in Phase II studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist.
As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase II studies early. This allows for the timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine next steps for the program.
In July this year, the US Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) to TAK-994, which was being studied for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), a chronic neurological disorder that alters the sleep-wake cycle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze