Takeda Pharma H1 revenue up 6.2% YoY

Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) posted a 6.2% rise in first-half revenue boosted by gastroenterology, oncology and emerging markets.

The company posted revenue of 904 billion yen ($7.5 billion) compared with 854.1 billion yen a year ago. However, operating profit dropped 5.4% from the same period last year to 110.4 billion.

Earnings per share fell to 69 yen against 78 yen a year earlier.