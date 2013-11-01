Takeda Pharma six-month profits down, despite sales growth

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (YTO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, this morning (November 1) posted financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2013, showing that sales had risen 5.3% to 828.34 billion yen ($8.51 billion).

However, operating income was down 7.9% to 99.98 billion yen, ordinary income fell 14.5% to 97.74 billion yen and net income slumped 46% to 64.71 billion yen, with earnings per share coming in at 81.96 yen, compared with 151.74 yen in the like, year earlier period.

For the full-year ending March 31, 2014, Takeda is forecasting 1,680.0 billion yen, a rise of 7.9% year-on-years, with operating income rising 14.3% to 140.0 billion yen, ordinary income up 10.5% to 125.0 billion yen, net income falling 27.6% to 95.00 billion yen and EPS of 120.34 yen.