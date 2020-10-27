Takeda Pharmaceutical: first Japan, then the world

If any single chart could tell the tale of Takeda's (TYO: 4502) global pharmaceutical ambitions, it would be one showing change in annual revenues.
The company, which was originally founded in Osaka in 1781, has booked an impressively consistent annual revenue figure of around $16 billion to $18 billion for the last decade.
Last year, the revenue figure was $30.2 billion, and the firm has forecast over $31 billion for the Japanese financial year ending March 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze