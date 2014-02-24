Takeda re-aligns marketing system in Japan

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it decided to re-align its marketing system in Japan from what is called "the General Medical Representative (MR) System," where each MR is responsible for all of Takeda products, to the system where each MR is responsible for one of three therapeutic areas; Cardiovascular/Metabolic Diseases, Gastrointestinal, Central Nervous System, Urological and Bone/Rheumatic Diseases and Oncology.

This new system in Japan will be effective April 1, 2014. Managers of sales offices and team leaders under the managers will remain responsible for all Takeda products, while managing MRs responsible for each of the three designated therapeutic areas. Managers and Team Leaders will also continue to engage in medical information distribution activities tailored to their region's unique characteristics and engage in promotional activities in cooperation with distributors, both of which contribute greatly to Takeda's competitive advantage in Japan.

New drug launches scheduled



Takeda has introduced many new products in Japan since 2010 and is scheduled to launch multiple new products, including SYR-472 for type 2 diabetes, TAK-438 for acid-related diseases, and Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) for malignant lymphoma. Licensed from US biotech firm Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN), Adcetris was approved in Japan last month (The Pharma Letter January 18).