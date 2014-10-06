Takeda responds to verdict in US Actos case; invests in vaccines firm

The US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) says that in the case of Frances Wisniewski versus Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, et al, relating to the firm’s type 2 diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) Case No: 120702272, the jury found in favor of the plaintiff and awarded $2,050,000 in compensatory damages.
Takeda is considering its options, including post-trial motions and an appeal. The trial began on September 8, in the Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, before Judge Shelley Robins-New.
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