Takeda's 10-year study finds no link between pioglitazone and bladder cancer

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has completed the post-marketing commitment and data submissions to regulators including the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency from a 10-year epidemiology study for pioglitazone-containing medicines. Pioglitazone is approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in more than 100 countries globally.
The study was conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and Division of Research at Kaiser Permanente Northern California and was designed to investigate whether patients exposed to pioglitazone have an increased risk of bladder cancer. It found no statistically significant link between the two.
No association was found between the risk of bladder cancer, and the duration of using the drug.
