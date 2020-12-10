Takeda's says pipeline can push revenue to $47 billion by 2030

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) yesterday provided an update on its pipeline portfolio, which it says has the potential to contribute significantly to revenue growth for the company over the next decade, during its ‘Wave 1 Pipeline Opportunity’ call.

The company also shared its PTS (probability of technical success) adjusted view for fiscal year 2019-2030 revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) (low single-digit), as well as its goal for FY2019-FY2030 revenue CAGR (mid-single-digit), amounting to 5 trillion yen ($47 billion) by FY2030. This compares with estimated revenue of 3.2 trillion yen in the current fiscal year.

Takeda's shares, which down 6.5% this year, rose 1.2% in Tokyo trading versus a 0.9% gain in the broader market.