Sunday 11 January 2026

Takeda sells more non-core assets for $322 million

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2020
takeda_corporate_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has signed an agreement to divest a portfolio of five select non-core prescription pharmaceutical products sold in China to Chinese firm Hasten Biopharmaceutic.

Takeda will receive $322 million, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions. Under the terms of the deal, Hasten will acquire the rights, title and interest to the products in the portfolio exclusive to China.

The portfolio to be divested to Hasten includes cardiovascular and metabolism products sold in mainland China. The portfolio generated fiscal year 2019 net sales of approximately $109.5 million, driven by strong sales of cardiovascular products such as Ebrantil (urapidil). While the products included in the sale continue to play important roles in meeting patient needs in the country, they are outside of Takeda's chosen business areas – gastroenterology (GI), rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology and neuroscience – that are core to its global long-term growth strategy.

Now exceeds divesture target

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda divests another batch of non-core assets
9 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Takeda now sheds consumer health unit as part of divestment program
24 August 2020
Biotechnology
KSQ collaborates with Takeda in I-O
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Takeda keeps ticking over as 'pivotal milestones' loom ahead
4 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze