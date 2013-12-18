Takeda sets sights on Israeli pharma market, with new subsidiary

Through a European subsidiary, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) today announced further expansion of its commercial platform with the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel.
Together with Algeria, Ecuador, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, Israel is the sixth sales entity that Takeda has opened this year to reinforce its platform in growth markets, the company noted.
Takeda Israel will be headquartered in the Tel Aviv area and will be responsible for the sales and marketing of selected products from Takeda’s portfolio and pipeline, with an initial focus on oncology. Takeda Israel will also seek local partners with complementary portfolios, through which to launch additional proven medicines from its current portfolio.
