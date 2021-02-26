Sunday 11 January 2026

Takeda shifts away from diabetes in 133 billion yen Teijin sale

Pharmaceutical
26 February 2021
Agreement has been reached for Takeda (TYO: 4502) to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, eventually, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to fellow Japanese firm Teijin Pharma (TYO: 4301).

The portfolio to be divested to Teijin is comprised of four non-core type 2 diabetes products, for a total price of 133 billion yen ($1.25 billion).

"Today’s transaction enables us to sharpen our focus in Japan on developing and delivering highly-innovative products within Takeda’s five key business areas"These products are Nesina (alogliptin), Liovel (alogliptin/pioglitazone), Inisync (alogliptin benzoate) and Zafatek (trelagliptin), which generated total sales of approximately 30.8 billion Japanese yen in the last financial year.

