Takeda shifts away from diabetes in 133 billion yen Teijin sale

Agreement has been reached for Takeda (TYO: 4502) to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, eventually, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to fellow Japanese firm Teijin Pharma (TYO: 4301).
The portfolio to be divested to Teijin is comprised of four non-core type 2 diabetes products, for a total price of 133 billion yen ($1.25 billion).
"Today’s transaction enables us to sharpen our focus in Japan on developing and delivering highly-innovative products within Takeda’s five key business areas"These products are Nesina (alogliptin), Liovel (alogliptin/pioglitazone), Inisync (alogliptin benzoate) and Zafatek (trelagliptin), which generated total sales of approximately 30.8 billion Japanese yen in the last financial year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze