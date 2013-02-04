Takeda, Shionogi, Ono Pharma and Mitsubishi Tanabe post nine-month results

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, has reported nine-month 2013 results with 5.5% increase in revenues to 1,189.1 billion yen ($12.84 billion); operating profit decreased 43.1% to 150.67 billion yen; current profit fell 42.9% to 151.30 billion yen; and net income decreased 13.5% to 138.91 billion yen, or 175.96 yen/share.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) reported nine-month 2013 results with a .2% increase in revenues to 322.57 billion yen; operating profit fell 1.8% to 58.86 billion yen; current profit decreased 0.4% to 61.14 billion yen; and net income dipped 1.7% to 35.25 billion yen, or 62.83 per/share.

For the nine months, Shionogi (TYO: 4507) reported a 6.4% increase in revenues to 211.44 billion yen; operating profit increased 24.6% to 43.21 billion yen; current profit rose 23.2% to 42.58 billion yen; and net income was up 52.6% to 28.34 billion yen, or 84.62 yen/share.