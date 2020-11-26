Sunday 11 January 2026

Takeda takes vaccine investment at German site beyond 200 million euros

26 November 2020
A new 74 million euros ($88 million) plant is being built at Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) production facility in Singen, Germany.

The Japanese drugmaker is already spending 130 million euros on vaccine production at the site, where an extra 100 employees will be added to the 1,000 already based at the facility.

"Dengue is the fastest spreading mosquito-borne viral disease"Takeda’s plant is dedicated to producing the drug substance for its dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, and this new building means that everything from the manufacturing of the active drug substance to the production of the vaccine, to the filling and final packaging, to worldwide shipping, will take place in one location. It is hoped that this will all be up-and-running by 2025.

