Takeda taps Resolve for lupus disease candidate

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, has licensed rights to a series of autoimmune compounds developed by privately-held US biotech firm Resolve Therapeutics with potential in diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus in a deal valued at more than $255 million.
The lead compound - called RSLV-132 - is a novel nuclease Fc fusion protein that is scheduled to enter clinical development later this year. Under the terms of the agreement Resolve will stands to receive an upfront payment of $8 million with the potential for another $247 million in option payments and development milestones, as well as royalties on product sales. Takeda will fund development through to the end of a Phase Ib/IIa trial, whereupon it will be able to exercise its option.
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