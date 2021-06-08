Takeda targets post-transplant infections with solid Phase III data

Japanese pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has detailed positive results from a new subgroup analysis of the Phase III SOLSTICE trial of maribavir.
Maribavir is an orally bioavailable anti-cytomegalovirus (CMV) compound, currently the only antiviral agent in late-stage testing for this group of post-transplant patients.
The results show that more than twice as many solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients in the subgroup treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance after eight weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze