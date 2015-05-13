Takeda terminates alisertib Phase III trial in PTCL

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has decided to discontinue the Phase III trial of alisertib (MLN8237) for patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)
The decision announced today follows the results of a pre-specified interim analysis that indicated the study is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival (PFS) over the standard-of-care in this treatment setting. Takeda continues to investigate the utility of alisertib in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
“Takeda has a deep and long-standing commitment to developing innovative cancer therapies. While we are disappointed that alisertib will not be further investigated for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, we are optimistic about alisertib’s clinical development program in small cell lung cancer,” said Michael Vasconcelles, global head of the Takeda Oncology Therapeutic Unit.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze