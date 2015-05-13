Takeda terminates alisertib Phase III trial in PTCL

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has decided to discontinue the Phase III trial of alisertib (MLN8237) for patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

The decision announced today follows the results of a pre-specified interim analysis that indicated the study is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival (PFS) over the standard-of-care in this treatment setting. Takeda continues to investigate the utility of alisertib in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

“Takeda has a deep and long-standing commitment to developing innovative cancer therapies. While we are disappointed that alisertib will not be further investigated for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, we are optimistic about alisertib’s clinical development program in small cell lung cancer,” said Michael Vasconcelles, global head of the Takeda Oncology Therapeutic Unit.