Takeda to commercialize Teva’s glatiramer acetate for MS in Japan

Revealing an earlier agreement yesterday, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says that they are now working on further deals relating to the licensing of rights to Takeda to commercialize Teva’s glatiramer acetate (the active ingredient of blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone) in Japan.

Glatiramer acetate for injection is considered standard treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and is now approved in 55 countries worldwide. Teva’s glatiramer acetate is designated as an orphan drug in Japan, and currently is under development as an Unapproved New Drug by Teva Pharmaceutical KK, at the request of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Under the terms of the agreement, Teva will grant Takeda commercialization rights in Japan, and, without giving a timeline, Takeda will submit a New Drug Application for registration of glatiramer acetate in Japan. Financial details of the agreement are confidential.