Friday 9 January 2026

Takeda to commercialize Teva’s PD drug rasagiline in Japan

Pharmaceutical
29 April 2014

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has entered an agreement allowing to commercialize Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) innovative treatment for Parkinson’s disease, rasagiline in Japan.

Developed by Teva, rasagiline tablets are approved in over 40 countries for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Teva received its first approval in 2005 in Israel and Europe, and is currently working towards the acquisition of marketing approval of this product in Japan. Under the terms of the accord, Takeda will develop rasagiline tablets for the Japanese market and submit a New Drug Application for registration of the product in Japan. Financial details of the deal are confidential.

Adds to deal for Copaxone

