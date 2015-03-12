Takeda transfers license agreement on HPV vaccine to Kaketsuken

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has transferred its license agreement with the Japan Health Sciences Foundation for worldwide patent rights of a human papillomavirus to the Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken).

Takeda entered into an agreement with the Japan Health HS Foundation to develop the HPV vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer in October 2010. It subsequently conducted preclinical development on the vaccine candidate, and following the transfer of the license agreement, Kaketsuken will continue research to support future commercialization.

Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda vaccine business unit, said: “Takeda welcomes Kaketsuken’s interest in the development of this vaccine candidate as a potential new option to fight HPV. Through these agreements and our ongoing work on other vaccine programs to address unmet medical needs, Takeda continues to contribute to public health in Japan and around the world.”